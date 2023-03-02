Wakanda Forever Opens Big on Nielsen's Overall Streaming Chart, Poker Face Sets a New Peacock Record

With its Disney+ release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated Nielsen’s overall U.S. ranking of streaming programs, while Poker Face set another record for Peacock on the series chart. The March Streaming List

For the week of Jan. 30, Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia again topped Nielsen’s ranking of streaming originals, with 900 million minutes viewed across 20 episodes. In its second week of legibility, Poker Face rose to No. 2 — a high for any Peacock program — by amassing 641 million minutes viewed across five available episodes.

The Natasha Lyonne-led mystery comedy was followed by Netflix’s Lockwood & Co. (623 million minutes/eight episodes), Netflix’s Wednesday (415 million minutes/eight episodes) and the chart debut of Netflix’s The Show Girl (365 million minutes/six episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Jan. 30 were five Netflix offerings: That ’90s Show (down three spots with 340 million minutes viewed/10 episodes), Physical: 100 (329 million minutes/four episodes), The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (306 million minutes/10 episodes), Gabbys Dollhouse (290 million minutes/45 episodes) and Vikings: Valhalla (down five spots with 268 million minutes/16 episodes).

Meanwhile over on Nielsen’s ranking of Top 10 Streaming Programs (which includes acquired fare, movies and whatnot), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (with a running time of 2 hrs. 41 minutes) dominated with nearly 2.3 billion. minutes viewed, making it the third-most streamed movie in a measurement week since the chart’s 2020 debut. Also of note, The Last of Us (via HBO Max) rose two spots to No. 4, racking up 1.2 billion minutes viewed for its first four episodes.

