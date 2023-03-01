Somebody Somewhere Sets Season 2 Premiere on HBO, Shares New Teaser

Unlikely BFFs Sam and Joel will be back for more laughs (and probably a few tears) in the Season 2 premiere of Somebody Somewhere, which is set to premiere Sunday, April 23 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO.

The second season will “follow Sam (Bridget Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but beneath it all, is struggling to fit the hometown mold,” reads the official description. “Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Season 2 reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.”

Along with its premiere date comes a teaser for the new episodes, as Sam and Joel hang out in his car and discuss their future weddings. When Jeff says part of his dream is to walk down the aisle to Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” you just know Everett is going to unleash despite Sam’s “no Barbra, no Judy, no Branigan” rule. Watch the clip embedded above for some belly laughs and a whole lotta shimmying!

The Season 2 cast of Somebody Somewhere also includes Mary Catherine Garrison (Tricia), Jane Brody (Mary Jo), Murray Hill (Fred Rococo), Mercedes White (Tiffani), Kailey Albus (Shannon) and Meighan Gerachis (Irma). Joining the returnees are Tim Bagley (Grace and Frankie), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman) and Barbara Robertson (The Straight Story).

The season will also feature the first new episodes since the death of Mike Hagerty, the longtime character actor who played Sam’s dad, Ed.

Watch the teaser by pressing PLAY above, then sing us your excitement in the comments below!