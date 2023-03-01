Saturdays: Watch Trailer for New Disney Series About Roller-Skating Besties

Spending their Saturdays at Saturdays is what a trio of best friends live for in the trailer for a new comedy coming to Disney Channel and Disney+. #Saturdays

Set to premiere Friday, March 24 on Disney Channel (with back-to-back episodes starting at 8:30/7:30c) and stream Saturdays, natch, on Disney+, Saturdays is described as a single-cam coming-of-age comedy that “only takes place on the best day of the week… Saturday!” as it follows 14-year-old Paris Johnson (played by Yes Day‘s Danielle Jalade) and her best friends, Simone and Ari (mixed-ish‘s Daria Johns and Sudden Sisters‘ Peyton Basnight), as they hone their roller-skating skills on the cool parquet floor of the titular local skating rink in Chicago.

“Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew,” the official series synopsis tells us, “and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet!”

The cast also includes Golden Brooks (Girlfriends) as Deb Johnson, Omar Gooding (Family Time) as Cal Johnson, Jermaine Harris (Ballers) as London Johnson and Tim Johnson Jr. (Ballers) as Derek “D-Rok.”

Saturdays is executive-produced by Marsai Martin, series creator Norman Vance Jr., and Carol Martin and Nicole Dow.