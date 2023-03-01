TVLine Items: Mean Girls Musical Gets Busy, Brooke Shields Doc and More

Busy Philipps is not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

The Cougar Town and Girls5eva actress has been cast in Paramount+’s Mean Girls musical movie as the “hip” mom of ultimate mean girl Regina George (played by Reneé Rapp, The Sex Lives of College Girls), our sister site Deadline reports. The role was portrayed by Amy Poehler in the 2004 original movie.

Philipps joins previously announced cast members Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs), Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Jenna Fischer (The Office).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode of NBC’s Lopez vs Lopez, our sister site Variety reports. Danielle Fishel (Boy Meets World) will direct the episode (airing March 24), in which Machado will play Beatrice “Bunny” Perez, the woman that ruined the marriage between George (George Lopez) and Rosie (Selenis Leyva, Orange Is the New Black). Machado’s mom on One Day at a Time, Rita Moreno, previously guest-starred as George’s late grandmother.

* Netflix has set a Friday, April 7 premiere for the movie Chupa, in which a teenager (newcomer Evan Whitten), while visiting family in Mexico, gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young, mythical chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. Demián Bichir and Christian Slater costar.

* BET’s Saturday-night telecast of the 54th NAACP Image Awards — which was simulcast across 13 Paramount Global networks — amassed 2.9 million viewers, up 72 percent from last year.

* Hulu is the new streaming home for the animated Kulipari franchise based on the popular children’s books. The third season, entitled “A King Rises,” will debut on Hulu in late 2023.

* Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, a documentary about “actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power,” will premiere Monday, April 3 on Hulu; watch a teaser:

* Showtime has released a trailer for the limited series Waco: The Aftermath, premiering Sunday, April 16 at 10/9c:

