Gotham Knights Casts Hellraiser Icon Doug Bradley as Infamous Joe Chill

Gotham Knights‘ Joe Chill exhibited precious little chill as the iconic Pinhead in the original Hellraiser film franchise.

TVLine has learned that Hellraiser franchise vet Doug Bradley has been cast as the infamous Joe Chill in The CW’s upcoming Gotham Knights series, which debuts Tuesday, March 14 at 9/8c.

One of DC Comics’ most infamous villains, Joe Chill irrevocably changed Gotham when he cruelly gunned down Bruce Wayne’s parents. On Gotham Knights — which revolves around the murder of Batman/Bruce Wayne himself — after 50 years of rotting on death row, Joe Chill is scheduled to be executed, though the notorious “Patron Saint of Bad Guys” is not about to let his secrets die with him.

“When casting the iconic role of Joe Chill, arguably the man who created Batman, there was only one name we considered – Doug Bradley,” Gotham Knights exec producers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abram said in a joint statement. “We needed an actor with the kind of gravitas that would do justice to such a seminal character in DC Comics canon. And who better to embody the role of the classic Gotham fiend than the man whose legendary portrayal of another classic fiend – Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise — continues to terrify generations of horror fans?”

Bradley will first appear in Episode 6.

