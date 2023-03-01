Fatal Attraction: Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson Get Hot and Heavy in Reboot Series' First Teaser — Watch

Hide the knives: Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction reboot is lurking right around the corner, and we have our very first footage thanks to a new teaser released Wednesday by the streamer.

Fatal Attraction (which releases its first three of eight episodes Sunday, April 30) is “a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone. The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control,” according to its official description.

In the clip embedded above, we can already feel the heat rising between married man Dan Gallagher (The Affair‘s Joshua Jackson) and spurned mistress Alex Forrest (Fleishman Is in Trouble‘s Lizzy Caplan). The couple’s sexual chemistry is on full display until things get (expectedly) stalker-y, with Alex showing up to Dan’s home to meet his wife.

The series also stars Amanda Peet (Brockmire) as Dan’s wife Beth and Alyssa Jirrels (As We See It) as their daughter Ellen. Rounding out the supporting cast are Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), Reno Wilson (Good Girls) and Brian Goodman (Rizzoli and Isles).

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside fellow EP Kevin J. Hynes.

Watch the teaser by pressing PLAY above, then drop some comments below with your thoughts.