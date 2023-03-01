Daisy Ridley to Star in Amazon Drama The Better Liar From True Blood EP

Daisy Ridley is moving from a galaxy far, far away to a TV screen near you: The Star Wars alum has signed on to headline Prime Video’s series adaptation of The Better Liar, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the debut novel by Tanen Jones, The Better Liar centers on a woman who “hires a lookalike in an effort to conceal her sister’s death and claim their shared inheritance,” but “her deception exposes a web of dangerous secrets,” per the official synopsis.

Raelle Tucker (True Blood, Supernatural) will pen the adaptation and serve as an executive producer. She also serves as showrunner and EP on Prime Video’s upcoming series The Power, starring Toni Collette and John Leguizamo and debuting March 31 on the streamer.

This marks Ridley’s first TV series lead role. She’s best known as young Jedi master Rey from the recent Star Wars sequels, starting with 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Ridley reprised the role of Rey in 2017’s The Last Jedi and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Her other credits include small roles on Mr. Selfridge and Toast of London.

