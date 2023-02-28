Zachary Quinto to Headline NBC Medical Drama Pilot Wolf

Zachary Quinto is eyeing a returning to NBC. Pilot Season 2023: Scoop on the (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

The former Heroes star is scrubbing in as lead of the one-hour drama pilot Wolf, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars by Oliver Sacks, the potential drama follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

Quinto’s Dr. Wolf head of neurology at Bronx General and an “obsessive genius,” according to the official character breakdown. “He’s drawn to people that society has deemed ‘other’ and helps them find hope and purpose. He embraces differences rather than suppressing them.”

The pilot is being penned by Michael Grassi (Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), who executive-produces alongside director Lee Toland Krieger, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Henrik Bastin, Melissa Aouate, Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis and Will Tennant.

Quinto is perhaps best known to TV audiences for his breakout role as Heroes serial killer Sylar. He returned to NBC in 2015 as one of the stars of the limited series The Slap. That same year, he guest-starred in the final season of the network’s cult hit Hannibal. More recently, he starred as Charlie Manx in the AMC horror drama NOS4A2, which ended its two-season run in 2020.