Up Here Trailer: Mae Whitman Dances Her Way to New Love in Hulu's Musical Rom-Com — Plus, Get Release Date

Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes are ready to soar in the newly released trailer for Hulu’s rom-com musical series Up Here.

Created by Steven Levenson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, the upcoming series (which will release all eight episodes Friday, March 24) is set in New York City in 1999. It follows “a couple, Lindsay and Miguel (Whitman and Valdes), as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves — and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads,” reads the official description.

In the clip, we watch as Lindsey moves from her small Vermont town to the streets of Manhattan on her journey to find out who she really is. There, she meets Miguel, and while both of them wrestle with the prospects of new love, they can’t seem to quiet the booming voices lingering behind their every thought.

Rounding out the cast are Katie Finneran (Bloodline), John Hodgman (Bored to Death), Andréa Burns (West Side Story), Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps) and newcomer Emilia Suárez.

Up Here is written by Levenson (tick, tick… BOOM!) and Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show), with original music from the Frozen songwriting duo of Lopez and Anderson-Lopez. Thomas Kail (Hamilton) is set to direct. Erica Kay serves as a co-EP.

