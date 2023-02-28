The Mandalorian EPs, Katee Sackhoff Tease a 'Leveled-Up' Grogu, Fight for Darksaber in Season 3 — WATCH

Din Djarin will have an extra-helpful Grogu at his side in The Mandalorian Season 3 — and he will need all the help he can get if Bo-Katan comes gunning to reclaim the Darksaber as her own! Everything Mando & Grogu Did on Boba Fett

In the preview video above, TVLine speaks with Mandalorian writer/exec producer Jon Favreau and EP Dave Filoni about Grogu’s new role in Season 3, given that for the live-action Star Wars series’ first two seasons, the li’l one was the mission.

“Well, he leveled up a bit,” Favreau says, alluding to what we saw in Episodes 6 and 7 of the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett. (Read our handy refresher.) “Grogu has gotten to study with the greatest Jedi around [and] I think that time spent with Luke Skywalker is going to come in very handy.”

Instead of being merely adorable cargo, Baby Yoda is now “somebody that can actually be helpful,” says Favreau.

Later, the topic turns to Bo-Katan Kryze, who when last we tuned into The Mandalorian, was mighty miffed about Din unwittingly stepping on her chance to reclaim the powerful Darksaber.

“There is a question that I have: How did she lose it? Because the last we saw, in animation, she had it,” Sackhoff reminds.

“She believes that she needs the Darksaber to rule, and she believes that she is the right person to lead her people back together again,” Sackhoff continues. And yet despite that resolve, “Something has changed in her” when Season 3 opens, Sackhoff reveals. “I would say that she’s feeling a little sorry for herself.”

Will Season 3, in part, build to a seemingly inevitable duel-to-the-death between Bo and Din? You can get Sackhoff’s response at the 4-minute mark.

Elsewhere in the video above, Filoni sure seems like he wants to tell about about any previously animated character who, like Bo and Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson), will come to live-action life in Mando Season 3. Also, Sackhoff answers a TVLine reader question with a bittersweet callback to her character’s animated days.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+, with glorious weekly releases.

Want scoop on The Mandalorian, or for any other Star Wars show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.