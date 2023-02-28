Wendy Meets Peter Pan and the Lost Boys (...and Girls) in Disney+ Trailer

The Lost Boys have gotten a bit loosey-goosey with their membership criteria, as seen in the first trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney+‘s live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic.

Premiering Friday, April 28, and directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon), Peter Pan & Wendy follows Wendy Darling (Black Widow‘s Ever Anderson), a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, as she meets Peter Pan (The Reluctant Landlord‘s Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up.

Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy named Tinker Bell (grown-ish‘s Yara Shahidi), Wendy travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook (Jude Law), and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The movie’s cast also includes Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk and Jim Gaffigan.

“In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation,” director/co-writer Lowery said in a statement. “We wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.