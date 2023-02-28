TVLine Items: Jenna Fischer Boards Mean Girls, Grey's Triangle and More

Jenna Fischer has raised a mean girl.

The Office vet will play Cady Heron’s mom in Paramount+’s movie musical Mean Girls, based off the 2017 Tony-nominated Broadway production, our sister site Deadline reports. The role was portrayed by Ana Gasteyer in the 2004 movie.

Fischer will join Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs), Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and other previously announced cast members.

The Paramount Pictures film is set to begin production soon, with music from Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin and Fey contributing to the Broadway-to-film adaptation.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Grey’s Anatomy has cast William Martinez (Kaleidoscope) in the recurring role of Trey, who has history with surgical intern Simone, our sister site Variety reports. The character will appear in this Thursday’s episode, which, as Inside Line recently teased, is an “important, can’t-miss” one for budding lovebirds Simone and Lucas.

* Amazon Freevee announced the return of seven characters to the next chapter of the beloved Australian soap series Neighbours. Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Tim Kano and Georgie Stone will return to their series-regular roles on the three decade-long show, with Ian Smith, April Rose Pengilly, and Melissa Bell returning as guest stars. Production is slated to begin in the spring and premiere in the fall.

* The NBC game shows The Wall and Weakest Link will return on Tuesday April 11 at 9/8c and Monday, April 17 at 10 pm, respectively.

* Outstanding Original Song nominee “Naatu Naatu,” from the film RRR, will be performed at the Oscars, airing Sunday, March 12, on ABC. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut with the performance.

* Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives), Cameron Mathison (General Hospital) and Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores) will star in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Entertainment Tonight reports. The actors will be reprising their roles in the Hallmark mystery franchise’s second film, which is expected to premiere later this year.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?