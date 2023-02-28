Blue Bloods Hosts Magnum, P.I. Reunion — Get Details on Larry Manetti's Visit

CBS’ Blue Bloods this week hosted an on-set reunion between the original Magnum, P.I.‘s Tom Selleck and former co-star Larry Manetti. The Very Coolest Casting Cameos of 2022

Manetti played Orville “Rick” Wright to Selleck’s titular sleuth for all eight seasons of the 1980s crime drama. (The series’ other two leads, John Hillerman, who played Higgins, and Roger E. Mosley, who played Theodore “TC” Calvin, passed away in 2017 and 2022, respectively.)

In an April episode of Blue Bloods, TVLine has learned, Manetti will guest-star as Sam Velucci, a retired cop who holds at gunpoint the young man who sold his grandson fentanyl-laced pills. As such, it sounds like Manetti ‘s Sam and Selleck’s PC Frank Reagan won’t actually share scenes together.

Blue Bloods‘ Donnie Wahlberg broke the casting news via an Instagram post in which Selleck and Manetti posted with the extended Reagan clan.

“It’s a mini Magnum PI reunion, on the set of #BlueBloods this week, with guest star Larry Manetti and Tom Selleck — together again,” Wahlberg write. “Wishing the late greats Roger E Mosley and John Hillerman could be here, too. 🙏🏼❤️🕊️”

Manetti in recent years has reoccurred as lounge singer legend Nicky “The Kid” Demarco in episodes of CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 reboot and then the network’s comma-less Magnum P.I. reboot.

In fact, Manetti is expected to resurface on Magnum P.I. during its first season on NBC.

As showrunner Eric Guggenheim recently shared, “there’s one character from the Five-0 universe who’s appeared on Magnum before, and he will appear again. That’s Larry Manetti’s character… Nicky ‘The Kid’ Demarco. [W]e’re going to see him later in the season.”

