9-1-1: Lone Star's FBI Saga Reaches Explosive End — Who Didn't Survive?

Owen’s stint as an FBI informant came to an end on Tuesday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Unfortunately, not everyone stuck around long enough to see how that story ended.

Determined to prevent the impending terrorist attack at any cost, Owen cowboy’d his way into Honor Dogs HQ and demanded answers from Red. The catch? He didn’t actually know anything, though that didn’t stop the FBI from raiding the bar and rounding up Red’s men for questioning.

Owen tried to explain the situation to Agent Casey, but she was already annoyed with Owen for once again revealing too much sensitive information about the case, so she brushed off his concerns. Unfortunately, it was the last decision she would ever make.

BOOM. An explosion at the bar took down nine FBI agents, including Agent “For the love of God, call me Rose” Casey, and more than 10 Honor Dogs. The FBI’s working theory was that one of the men got spooked by the FBI’s presence and accidentally detonated the bomb — which was absolutely not the case.

According to Red, the bomber was likely a former member of the Honor Dogs who was booted from the group for his extremist views. As it turns out, he happened to be the creep who approached Marjan in the firehouse last week. And here’s another coincidence: He’s also Sgt. O’Brien’s nephew Andy!

While the FBI and first responders dealt with an anonymous (and apparently fake) bomb threat at the capital, O’Brien and Carlos investigated Andy’s likely hiding place, where O’Brien was shot in the shoulder by Andy’s partner in crime. Fortunately, Carlos — who really should be on some sort of extended leave of absence after his traumatic kidnapping ordeal — and his quick trigger finger took the guy out before he could do any more damage.

Meanwhile, Owen tracked down Andy in a stolen ambulance and was able to coerce him out of the vehicle — but the bomb was on a timer and couldn’t be stopped. With 110 seconds left before boom time, Owen grabbed the proverbial bull by the horns, driving off in the literal ticking time bomb on his own.

With an assist from Grace, Owen got the ambulance to a lake, under which the explosive would theoretically be neutralized. He got the vehicle to the edge, then into the water with a nudge from Judd’s rig. It went boom, but not BOOM, which means the day was saved.

Andy didn’t end up being the mastermind in all of this, but he still ended up with 20 years in prison, which feels fair. Or not. All I know is that Marjan picked the absolute perfect week to quit this cursed force.

Is this how you predicted the show’s FBI saga would pan out? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the outcomes (and losses) below.