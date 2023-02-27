Ratings: The Blacklist Goes Low With Sunday Move, CBS Dramas Rebound

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol led Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

NBC | Leading out of a Dateline rerun (3.2 million viewers/0.3 demo rating), Magnum P.I. (3.6 mil/0.3) dipped from last week’s time slot premiere. The Blacklist (2.3 mil/0.2, TVLine reader grade “B+”) opened its farewell run down from last season’s mostly-Friday averages (3 mil/0.3), matching series lows.

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (6.7 million viewers), The Equalizer (6.3 mil/0.4), East New York (4.6 mil/0.4) and NCIS: LA (4.4 mil/0.4) all rebounded from last Sunday’s sad, sad viewer totals, with the latter two also rising in the demo.

ABC | AFV (4.3 mil/0.6) and American Idol (5.1 mil/0.7) both grew, while The Company You Keep (2.4 mil/0.3) was steady with Episode 2.

FOX | The Simpsons did 1.2 mil/0.3, followed by The Great North‘s 730K/0.2, Bob’s Burgers‘ 850K/0.2 and Family Guy‘s 930K/0.3.

