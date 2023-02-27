×

Ratings: The Blacklist Goes Low With Sunday Move, CBS Dramas Rebound

blacklist final season 10 premiere episode 1 watch nbc
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol led Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with the night’s biggest audience.

NBC | Leading out of a Dateline rerun (3.2 million viewers/0.3 demo rating), Magnum P.I. (3.6 mil/0.3) dipped from last week’s time slot premiere. The Blacklist (2.3 mil/0.2, TVLine reader grade “B+”) opened its farewell run down from last season’s mostly-Friday averages (3 mil/0.3), matching series lows.

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (6.7 million viewers), The Equalizer (6.3 mil/0.4), East New York (4.6 mil/0.4) and NCIS: LA (4.4 mil/0.4) all rebounded from last Sunday’s sad, sad viewer totals, with the latter two also rising in the demo.

ABC | AFV (4.3 mil/0.6) and American Idol (5.1 mil/0.7) both grew, while The Company You Keep (2.4 mil/0.3) was steady with Episode 2.

FOX | The Simpsons did 1.2 mil/0.3, followed by The Great North‘s 730K/0.2, Bob’s Burgers‘ 850K/0.2 and Family Guy‘s 930K/0.3.

