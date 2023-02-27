The Tourist Season 2: Jamie Dornan Set to Return — But There's a Catch

Jamie Dornan is rendezvousing with The Tourist.

BBC has formally renewed the Bourne Identity-esque thriller for Season 2, with Dornan set to reprise his titular role as amnesia-stricken Elliot, per Deadline.

The inaugural six-episode season was released stateside via HBO Max, although a rep tells TVLine that the streamer is not involved in the Season 2 deal (that’s the aforementioned catch!).

“I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist,” Dornan said in a statement. “[Series creators] Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilized to keep them guessing as the tale progresses.”

Season 1 found Dornan’s alter ego being inexplicably pursued by a tank truck in the Australian outback. In the wake of an epic cat-and-mouse chase, The Man (aka Elliot) wakes in hospital, hurt but somehow alive — except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

In season 2, Elliot and Probationary Constable Helen Chambers (the returning Danielle Macdonald) head to Ireland as Elliott attempts to rediscover his roots. He’s quickly dragged into his past life, with dire consequences.

“The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one,” said Harry and Jack Williams. “It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama.”