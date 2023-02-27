Night Manager Seasons 2 and 3 Eyed at Amazon; Tom Hiddleston Set to Return

Tom Hiddleston‘s Jonathan Pine may be returning for not one, but two more seasons of The Night Manager, according to a report from our sister site Deadline.

Although it has yet to be formally renewed, the John le Carré adaptation’s future seasons will be co-produced by Amazon and the BBC, as the critically acclaimed series looks to move to Prime Video from its original home at AMC. Production on Season 2 is expected to begin later this year.

David Farr, who wrote Season 1 in its entirety, is also reported to be back.

The series follows the night manager of a luxury Cairo hotel and former British soldier (Hiddleston), who is recruited by the manager of a Foreign Office taskforce to infiltrate the inner circle of an illegal arms dealer (Hugh Laurie’s Richard Roper). Season 2 is rumored to pick up with Pine in the present day, as he’s informed that Roper is dead after being taken away by the Syrians at the end of Season 1, setting Pine up for an even deadlier challenge ahead.

Rumors of a potential Season 2 began swirling in 2017 when The Ink Factory, BBC and AMC stated they were in “the early stages” of developing a second series. However, a follow-up would’ve forced the writers to expand the premise beyond what was previously adapted from le Carré’s novel, and at the time, the author had never before allowed his characters to go “off-book.”

The first season also starred Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki and David Harewood. It nabbed three Golden Globes, awarding Hiddleston, Laurie and Coleman for their work in the limited series. It also scored two Emmys (for directing and musical composition).

Are you jonesing for more of The Night Manager? Let us know by dropping some comments below.