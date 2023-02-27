The Challenge: World Championship: The Competition (and Drama!) Gets Spicy in New Trailer — Watch

Challengers from around the world are taking on the very legends that created the game in the new trailer released Monday for Paramount+’s The Challenge: World Championship.

The series’ two-episode premiere (releasing Wednesday, March 8) will pair MVPs from the USA, U.K., Argentina and Australia installments with Challenge legends from MTV’s past to form some of the most iconic teams in franchise history. Together, the duos will battle it out in hopes of being crowned The Challenge world champion and winning the hefty $500,000 prize. And this game? “It ain’t for the weak,” as Jordan Wiseley explains in the clip embedded above.

The trailer previews the action-packed season to come with explosions, leaps of faith, hall brawls and the juiciest of drama. Sarah Lacina can be seen laying down the law, while Tori Deal tells USA champ Danny McCray, “I wish you never picked me as a partner.” And KellyAnne Judd, who isn’t someone to mince words, appears to be settling some fire-roasted beef with two-time winner Jonna Stephens.

RELATED STORIES The Challenge: World Championship Reveals Cast and First Look — Plus, Get International Series Release Dates

The Challenge: World Championship Reveals Cast and First Look — Plus, Get International Series Release Dates The Challenge: Ride or Dies Finale Recap: Did Johnny Bananas Become an Eight-Time Champion? (Grade It!)

In addition, the series has also named The Challenge: U.K. players who will be entering the competition. Kaz Crossley, Nathan Henry, Tristan Phipps and Zara Zoffany have officially joined the cast, while the players from Argentina will be announced at a later date. The U.K. cast joins the previously announced roster which includes Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, Stephens, Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, Judd, Nelson Thomas, Nia Moore, Theo Campbell, Deal, Wes Bergmann and Yes Duffy. Representing Team USA are Ben Driebergen, McCray, Justine Ndiba and Lacina, while Emily Seebohm, Grant Crapp, Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen will be the faces from Australia.

The Challenge: USA, Australia and U.K. seasons are all currently available to watch on the streamer, while The Challenge: Argentina will release on Wednesday, April 5.

Are you ready for this new season of The Challenge? Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then tell us your thoughts in the comments.