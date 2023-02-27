Shondaland's The Residence Adds Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee and 9 Others

The Residence, the whodunnit comedy from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, has added 11 more to its growing ensemble.

Joining the cast are Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl), Ken Marino (Party Down), Edwina Findley (If Loving You Is Wrong, The Wire), Molly Griggs (Servant), Al Mitchell (Stranger Things, Ozark), Dan Perrault (American Vandal), Bronson Pinchot (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Your Honor) and Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery), TVLine has learned.

They join Orange Is the New Black vet Uzo Aduba, who is set to play detective Cordelia Cupp in the comedic murder mystery. Cupp, a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department, is described as “an astute observer of human behavior, with a distinctive and – to some, unsettling – conversational style.”

Inspired by journalist Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the eight-episode series follows this premise: “One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion,” per the official synopsis.

Rhimes and Beers executive-produce alongside showrunner Paul William Davies (Scandal, For the People). Liza Johnson (The Last of Us) will direct the first half of the series.

The news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.