TVLine Items: Pokémon Series, Santa Clauses Casts 'Kris Kringle' and More

Pokémon is getting the stop-motion treatment.

Netflix has announced Pokémon Concierge, its first collaborative production with The Pokémon Company and an ambitious stop-motion project produced by critically acclaimed dwarf studios. Expanding the Pokémon world, the story follows Haru, a concierge at the Pokémon Resort, and her interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests.

Watch a teaser above, then get a first look at main character Haru and Psyduck below:

* Disney+’s The Santa Clauses has cast Gabriel Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias) as a series regular for its upcoming second season, our sister site Deadline reports. Iglesias will play Kris Kringle, “the owner and operator of a Christmas-themed amusement park called Santaland,” in the continuation of the popular holiday movie franchise-turned-TV series.

* The Oscars announced that Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, actress Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and music group Son Lux will perform “This is a Life” from the Oscar-nominated film Everything Everywhere All at Once. The award show will air Sunday, March 12 on ABC. Hsu and Son Lux are nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role and Original Score, respectively, for their involvement in the film.

* Citadel, an action-spy thriller series executive-produced by the Russo Brothers and starring Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), will premiere with its first two episodes on Friday, April 28 on Prime Video.

* Waco: The Aftermath has announced 10 more cast members to star in the followup series about David Koresh and the Branch Davidian compound outside Waco, Texas, our sister site Variety reports. Shea Whigham (Perry Mason) and Annika Marks (The Fosters) will reprise their roles as FBI agent Mitch Decker and survivor of the Branch Davidians siege, Kathy Schroeder, respectively. Some of the new cast includes Gary Cole (NCIS), Michael Luwoye (Bluff City Law) and Michael Cassidy (Good Trouble), who will play new characters that will be introduced throughout the five-episode series.

* Actor/comedian Stephen Fry (The Dropout, Bones) has been signed to host a British edition of Jeopardy!, to premiere across the pond this fall on ITV1 ITVX. Twenty hour-long episodes have thus far been ordered.

