Jansen Panettiere's Cause of Death Revealed as Family Breaks Silence

Jansen Panettiere, the late actor and younger brother of Nashville's Hayden Panettiere, died of an enlarged heart, according to a new statement from his family.

Jansen’s death was first reported on Feb. 20; he was just 28 years old. In a statement obtained by ABC News on Monday, the actor’s parents and sister revealed that “Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” the family said. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered… We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Jansen notably lent his voice to several TV shows and movies, including Blue’s Clues, Nickelodeon’s animated series The X’s and the 2006 film Ice Age: The Meltdown. On the live-action front, his small-screen credits included episodes of Even Stevens, Hope & Faith, Everybody Hates Chris and Major Crimes. His final TV appearance came in 2019 via a Season 9 episode of The Walking Dead.