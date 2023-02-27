Hoda Kotb's Today Show Absence Remains an Unsolved Mystery

Hoda Kotb‘s Today show absence is going on its second week — and viewers are getting worried.

The program’s long-running co-host — who made her last live appearance on Today and Today with Hoda and Jenna on Friday, Feb. 17 — was MIA again Monday morning. (Kotb was present for the Feb. 20 Presidents’ Day episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, but that episode was pre-taped on Feb. 17.)

Kotb’s respective co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, have not addressed her disappearance on air, beyond saying she is “out.”

NBC has been relying on substitute co-hosts — including Today 3rd Hour‘s Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, NBC News Now‘s Tom Llamas and Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist — to fill the void.

Meanwhile, Kotb’s cryptic social media activity has only compounded concerns that something is amiss. On Monday, the veteran broadcaster shared a graphic on Instagram that read, “Choose hope.” On Sunday, she wished her 2.2 million followers a “Happy Sunday,” alongside a graphic that read, “Sometimes miracles are just people with kind hearts.”

A Today show rep has not responded to TVLine’s email requesting comment.

“[The] Today show just isn’t the same without you,” wrote one commenter on Instagram. “I hope you’re OK. But boy if they are letting you go… people are going to drop like [flies].” Added another: “Worried about you. Hope you are missing from Today for a happy reason.”