Arnold Schwarzenegger's Action-Comedy FUBAR Gets Release Date at Netflix — Watch Teaser Trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger is hitting the small screen with action-comedy series FUBAR, which will debut on Netflix Thursday, May 25, the streamer announced Monday.

The series follows a father and daughter who, after learning “that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all,” according to the official logline. “Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.”

FUBAR is comprised of eight hour-long episodes. In addition to starring in the series, Schwarzenegger serves as an executive producer on the project. Creator and showrunner Nick Santora (Scorpion) is also an executive producer.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action-comedy like True Lies,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

Other confirmed cast members include Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley and Jay Baruchel.

