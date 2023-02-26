The Mandalorian Is Finally Returning — Here's How to Watch Season 3

Wizard! The Mandalorian Season 3 is almost upon us. We don’t want the series to fall into the hands of the undeserving, so only real fans should read on to find out how to stream the eight-episode Star Wars installment.

It’s been well over two years since Season 2 ended, but we’ve since seen Din (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett Episodes 5, 6 and 7. A lot happened in that three-episode arc: Din was told by the Armorer that he “is a Mandalorian no more,” because he had shown his face to others; Peli Motto hooked Mando up with a sweet new ride; and Luke Skywalker gave Grogu a choice. (This is the way… to our refresher.)

How to Watch The Mandalorian Season 3 on Streaming

The Mandalorian‘s third season will be available to stream on Disney+ starting March 1. When you subscribe to Disney+, you gain access to the first two seasons as well as the rest of the Star Wars universe, including all nine of the original films and companion series, including Andor, The Bad Batch, Tales of the Jedi and more. Disney+ also delivers the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including more than two dozen feature films, multiple specials and original series such as WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye and She-Hulk. With a Disney+ subscription, you can also watch thousands of other TV shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic and more.

($7.99/month; $10.99/month for Disney+ with no ads)



Disney+ now offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options. If you sign up for Disney+, you can choose between the Basic plan with ads (for $7.99 per month), or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing (for $10.99/month).

Disney+ offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re subscribing or want to subscribe to Hulu and ESPN+. For $9.99/month, you can subscribe to the Duo Basic plan which bundles Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads). Or, opt for the Trio Basic plan which is $12.99/month and bundles Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Now, if you want to avoid ad interruptions during Hulu and Disney+ programs, Disney offers the Trio Premium bundle for $19.99/month; that plan also offers downloadable titles for on-the-go watching. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue,” says the official Season 3 synopsis. “Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

