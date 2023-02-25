Ratings: SmackDown and S.W.A.T. Lead Friday, Young Rock Flat With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, Friday Night SmackDown dominated the night in the demo, while S.W.A.T. copped the largest audience (as CBS’ lone fresh Friday drama). Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | Leading into back-to-back reruns of Fire Country, SWAT drew 4.5 million total viewers (its second-smallest audience of the season) while matching its all-time demo low rating (0.3).

ABC | An airing of The Mandalorian‘s pilot did 2.3 million and a 0.3.

FOX | SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week.

NBC | Leading out of a Lopez vs. Lopez rerun, on-the-bubble Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.2) was steady with its Season 3 finale.

THE CW | Whose Line (550K/0.1) dropped a handful of eyeballs.

