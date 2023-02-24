The Company You Keep Sneak Peek: Charlie and Emma Go on Their First Date — and It's 'Super Weird'

After a glorious 36 hours together during their hotel getaway, The Company You Keep con man Charlie and CIA agent Emma will attempt to make a real go at a relationship with their first official date in this Sunday’s episode (ABC, 10/9c).

But the meetup gets off to a rocky start in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, when Charlie shows up late to the restaurant. Then there’s the stilted conversation as Emma shares that she works as a data analyst at a logistics firm (aka her cover job) and Charlie reveals that he didn’t go to college.

Following a long silence, Charlie remarks, “This is weird.”

“Super weird,” Emma agrees.

But at least they’re not the couple at a nearby table. “He just got dumped. She said she needs to find herself, but really she’s just bored,” Emma observes.

When Charlie remarks that her ability to read people is a neat trick, Emma replies that she likes to people watch, and she had a lot of time to do that because…

“I kept you waiting,” Charlie finishes. But judging by Emma’s small smile, she’s not so upset about that anymore, so this date may not be a disaster after all.

Elsewhere in the episode, “after Daphne sets a quick turnaround for payment, the Nicolettis devise a plan to steal a valuable necklace at an auction,” reads the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, as Emma and Charlie are both pursuing Daphne, their worlds nearly collide.”

Press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Charlie and Emma’s relationship!