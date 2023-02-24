Soulmates Cancelled at AMC, Reversing Sci-Fi Anthology's Season 2 Renewal

Soulmates aren’t forever, after all. 'Un-Renewed' TV Shows

AMC has cancelled the sci-fi anthology nearly three years after the conclusion of Season 1, reversing a Season 2 renewal that predated the series’ 2020 premiere.

Created by Emmy winners Will Bridges (Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Soulmates was set 15 years in the future, when science had made a discovery that changed the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally told you who your soulmate was.

Each of the six installments featured a different cast and explored an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test, and the impact of those results. Malin Akerman (Billions), Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49), David Costabile (Breaking Bad) JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) and Sarah Snook (Succession) headlined episodes during Season 1.

AMC previously reversed renewals for 61st Street‘s second and final season (which had already been filmed in its entirety) and the AMC+ originals Moonhaven and Pantheon. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard and list of “Missing” Shows have both been updated to reflect Soulmates‘ cancellation. Are you sorry to see it go? Sound off in Comments.