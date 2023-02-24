Ratings: SVU Tops Thursday, Grey's Flat With Meredith's 'C-' Goodbye Episode

In the latest TV show ratings: With CBS in rerun mode, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU led Thursday both in the demo and in total viewers. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

NBC | Law & Order (with 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) and Organized Crime (3.6 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, while SVU (4.9 mil/0.6) dipped.

ABC | Back from a 3-1/2 month break, Station 19 (3.9 mil/0.5) and Grey’s Anatomy (3.5 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “C-“; read recap) each dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Walker (680K/0.1) slipped to its second-smallest audience of the season, while Independence Guest-Starring Jared Padalecki (450K/0.1) was steady.

FOX | Next Level Chef (2 mil/0.4) was steady, Animal Control (1.6 mil/0.3) lost some viewers vs. its debut but held steady in the demo, and Call Me Kat (1.3 mil/0.2) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.