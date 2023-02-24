Chloe Bennet Gets Married by Mistake (to the Wrong Brother?) in E!'s Spicy Rom-Com Movie Trailer — Watch Video

E!’s third original rom-com Married by Mistake, starring Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. vet Chloe Bennet, is definitely not a Hallmark Channel movie.

For starters, Bennet’s character Riley wakes up in bed with a man, in TVLine’s exclusive trailer, and from there, things get spicier with talk of sex and orgasms! (Like we said, we’re definitely not in Hallmark’s wholesome Kansas anymore.) What follows is a series of delightful and classic rom-com tropes, including a marriage of convenience (with awkward kissing) and a love triangle involving two brothers.

Here’s the official description for the movie, premiering Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c: “After learning that her dream job has fallen through, Riley (Bennet) has a drunken night out with her best friend Nate (Van Helsing‘s Blair Penner)… only to find themselves the next morning in Las Vegas and married. With no job prospects on the horizon, Riley takes Nate up on his offer to move back to his hometown in Tennessee to help rescue his family’s business. Riley’s determination to make a name for herself in the company is complicated by the arrival of Nate’s ex-girlfriend and his attractive older brother (Supergirl‘s Anthony Konechny). Will Riley and Nate be able to keep up the ruse, or will romances both new and old get in the way?”

E!’s first two original rom-coms, Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com? (starring Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Em Haine) and Royal Rendezvous (starring One Day at a Time‘s Isabella Gomez), aired in February.

