Poker Face Deals Peacock Its Best Nielsen Streaming Chart Debut Ever

Poker Face with its four-episode series premiere landed at No. 3 on Nielsen's latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals.

For the week of Jan. 23, Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia yet again topped the chart, with 1.3 billion minutes viewed across 20 episodes. Netflix’s That ’90s Show repeated at No. 2 with 963 million minutes viewed across 10 episodes, followed by Poker Face (547 million minutes/four available episodes), Netflix’s Wednesday (527 million minutes/eight episodes) and Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla (453 million minutes/16 eisodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 this week were Netflix’s Lockwood & Co. (450 million minutes viewed/eight episodes), Women at War (379 million minutes/eight episodes) and Bake Squad (378 million minutes/16 episodes), followed by Prime Video’s Jack Ryan (down four spots with 318 million minutes/24 episodes) and Netflix’s Physical: 100 (269 million minutes/two episodes).

Meanwhile over on Nielsen’s latest ranking of Top 10 Streaming Programs (which includes acquired fare, movies and whatnot), The Last of Us (via HBO Max) amassed 877 million minutes viewed for three available episodes, ranking sixth behind the Netflix flick You People, Ginny & Georgia, The Walking Dead library (on Netflix), That ’90s Show and the unsinkable Cocomelon (Netflix).

