Jason Clarke to Play an Alaska Lawman Battling Escaped Cons in Apple Drama

Jason Clarke is set to headline and executive-produce The Last Frontier, which just got a series order from Apple TV+.

Crated by Jon Bokenkamp (The Blacklist) and Richard D’Ovidio, the drama stars Clarke as Frank Remnick, the lone U.S. Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska.

Frank’s jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. (Supergirl Season 1, amirite?) Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, Frank begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.

Clarke’s previous TV credits include Winning Time, Catherine the Great, The Chicago Code and Brotherhood.

Sam Hargrave (who has been a second unit director on The Mandalorian and numerous MCU films) will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer alongside Bokenkamp, D’Ovidio and Clarke.