Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 Years Following Rape Conviction in L.A. Trial

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of rape and sexual assault by a Los Angeles jury in December, our sister site Variety reports.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after rape and sexual assault convictions in New York. The two sentences, if upheld, make it likely that the 71-year-old Weinstein will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The L.A. convictions hinged on the testimony of a European model known as “Jane Doe #1,” who accused Weinstein of raping her at a hotel in 2013 after a film festival. Prosecutors painted Weinstein as a predator who used his status as a Hollywood big shot to lure women into non-consensual sexual encounters. Weinstein’s defense team argued that the sex was consensual, and they plan to appeal both his New York and Los Angeles convictions.

Weinstein initially faced 11 counts in his L.A. trial, but four charges related to a “Jane Doe #5” were dismissed mid-trial. On the seven remaining counts, the jury convicted him on three, acquitted him on one and could not reach a verdict on the remaining three, with the judge declaring a mistrial on those three charges.

Weinstein’s fall from grace was sudden and stunning. In the ’90s, he ran the powerful Miramax studio and won Oscars for producing films like Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love. But a 2017 exposé accused him of decades of sexual harassment, abuse and rape, helping to fuel the #MeToo movement. Several of his high-profile movie and TV projects were scrapped, and Hulu aired a documentary on the scandal, Untouchable, in 2019.