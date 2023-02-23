Hacks Pauses Production as Jean Smart Recovers From Heart Procedure

Production on Hacks‘ third season has officially been paused following star Jean Smart‘s recent and successful heart procedure, TVLine has learned.

The actress posted about her recovery on Instagram Thursday, but did not disclose specifics.

“February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure,” she wrote. “I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!”

—

Production on Season 3 of the HBO Max comedy began in early January and is expected to resume in approximately a couple of weeks.

“We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend,” the streamer said in a statement. “HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes.”

Smart stars as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in the Emmy-winning and critically acclaimed series. It was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who also serve as showrunners. Rounding out the cast are Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.