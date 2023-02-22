Wonder Woman's Robin Wright Wants to Suit Up for HBO Max Prequel Series, But Wonders: 'Maybe I'm Too Old!'

Robin Wright seems ready and willing to slip back into her Amazonian armor for the recently announced Wonder Woman prequel series on HBO Max. Though she does have to wonder if she is “too old” to get the call to reprise her role as the ageless Antiope. The New DC Universe's TV Slate Revealed!

One of four new TV series announced as part of the new DCU’s “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters,” Paradise Lost is set on Themyscira, the hidden island home of the Amazon warriors created by the Olympian gods to protect mankind. Set before the events of the two Wonder Woman films, the series is said to focus on “the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women.”

Wright, in both Wonder Woman films (as well as in both versions of Zack Snyder’s Justice League), played Antiope, the sister of Connie Nielsen’s Hippolyta (queen of Themyscira and Diana’s mother) and the general of the Amazonian army. Antiope also served as plucky Diana’s mentor.

“I loved playing an Amazon,” Wright said during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “I haven’t received that call [about Paradise Lost] yet,” she shared. “Maybe I’m too old!”

“Make that happen for me,” she joked to the interviewer.

In addition to Paradise Lost, DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran’s small-screen plans include Lanterns, an “enormous TV event series” that follows intergalactic cops John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they uncover a dark mystery; Waller, starring Viola Davis and again featuring “Team Peacemaker”; and Booster Gold, in which the fan-favorite character “uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in present day.”

Would you like to see Wright suit back up for Paradise Lost?