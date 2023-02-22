TVLine Items: Whoopi Visits Conners, Ahsoka Sets Fall Release and More

Whoopi Goldberg will try her hand at teaching in an upcoming episode of The Conners.

The EGOT winner will guest-star on the ABC sitcom later this season as Ms. Glen, Mark’s intimidating music teacher who has a complicated history with another member of the Conner family.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8/7c; an airdate has not been announced yet for Goldberg’s episode.

* Disney+’s next spinoff of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, will premiere this fall, series star Rosario Dawson shared during a recent Today appearance.

* Country music star Reba McEntire will return to The Voice as a Mega Mentor for Season 23 (premiering March 6). McEntire previously served as a Battle Advisor to Team Blake during the show’s inaugural season.

* Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) will co-host the 2023 Eurovision song contest alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, per The Hollywood Reporter. The U.K. will host this year’s competition on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine, who is suffering as a result of the Russian invasion.

* Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) will star alongside her husband, Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), in A Gentleman in Moscow, a new series from Showtime based on a novel of the same name by Amor Towles. The show follows Russian aristocrat Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor), who is forced to stay confined in a hotel during turbulent times in Russian history. Rostov forms connections with others inside the hotel and even finds love with Winstead’s Anna Urbanova, a glamorous, independent and self-made film actress at the height of her fame.

* Paramount+’s drag singing competition Queen of the Universe will return for Season 2 on Friday, March 31. Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Williams are returning as judges, joined by Mel B, who fills the seat left vacant by departing judge Leona Lewis.

* The followup series Waco: The Aftermath, with Michael Shannon reprising his role as FBI hostage negotiator Gary Noesner, will premiere Sunday, April 16 at 10/9c on Showtime. The five-episode limited drama will detail the years following the siege of the Branch Davidians outside of Waco, Texas, and the trial of the surviving members.

