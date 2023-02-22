UnPrisoned Trailer: Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo Star as Daughter and Ex-Con Dad in Hulu Comedy — Watch

It can be tough to find common ground with an estranged parent… especially when they’ve been wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet.

Hulu has released a trailer for the comedy UnPrisoned — which you can watch above — starring Scandal alum Kerry Washington as Paige, a relationship therapist whose father Edwin (played by The Good Fight‘s Delroy Lindo) is just getting out of prison after spending 17 years behind bars. Edwin moves in with Paige and her teen son Finn (The Mick‘s Faly Rakotohavana) and tries his best to make up for lost time, getting to know the grandson he never met. His criminal past doesn’t go over so well with everyone, though: When Paige explains to some friends at a party that Edwin was incarcerated for dealing drugs, a girl pops up to ask, “Oh wait, drug dealers? What show is this?”

Washington and Lindo serve as executive producers on the eight-episode comedy, along with veteran TV producer Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, Dear White People), who serves as showrunner. UnPrisoned debuts Friday, March 10 on Hulu (via Onyx Collective) with all eight episodes.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at UnPrisoned, and then drop your first impressions in the comments.