Succession's Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong Trade Effing Opinions on Latter's 'Annoying' Method Acting Style

Succession‘s Brian Cox has once again let loose regarding his costar Jeremy Strong‘s method acting style on the set of HBO’s searing financial drama.

In an interview with Town & Country posted Tuesday, Cox complimented Strong before heavily criticizing the actor’s choices.

“He’s a very good actor, and the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this,” said Cox. “But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set.

“It’s f–king annoying,” he added in regard to Strong always being in character on set. “Don’t get me going on it.”

When Strong went public with his all-in acting techniques in a 2021 New Yorker profile, Cox told that publication, “It’s a particularly American disease, I think, this inability to separate yourself off while you’re doing the job.”

In the new March cover story for GQ, Strong has at last responded to the ongoing critiques from his TV dad. “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings,” he said. “I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f—k he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control.

“I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show,” he continued. “And it is like a family in the sense that, and I’m sure they would say this, too, you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”

But Strong isn’t about to change his methods one iota. “Am I going to adjust or compromise the way that I’ve worked my whole life and what I believe in? There wasn’t a flicker of doubt about that,” he said. “I’m still going to do whatever it takes to serve whatever it is.”

