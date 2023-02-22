Snowfall Season 6 Premiere Recap: A Family at War — Plus, Grade It!

One thing about Franklin? He doesn’t play about his money. After Teddy stole over $70 million from him, the drug kingpin found himself at odds with his own family in Snowfall’s Season 6 premiere.

With the government unable to help Franklin get his money back, he took matters into own hands, which included finding a new stash house after robbing his aunt Louie. He also tried to undercut Louie and Jerome’s business by selling the stolen drugs to Big Deon at a lower price. Although Deon didn’t want to get in the middle of a family squabble, his main concern was getting his bread. He would work with whomever made him the most money.

Franklin also turned to his pregnant girlfriend Veronique for help with washing his money in Miami. At first, she was reluctant to do it, wishing he would have done things the legitimate way. But given the mounting debt he now assumed and his resolve to burn everything to the ground, there really was no other option. Off to Miami she went, new wig and all.

Teddy, meanwhile, was desperate to get back in with the CIA. But before he could do that, he needed to “clean the mud off his shoes,” as his former colleague put it. With a hefty sum in his possession, that shouldn’t be a problem.

When it came to siding with the Russians, Franklin was hesitant to go against his own country. That’s when his mother Cissy reminded him that when his father was killed in Cuba, she was left alone and scared and paranoid that someone would get her, too. Teddy let her live, not out of the goodness of his heart, but because couldn’t be bothered to kill her since she wasn’t a threat to him.

“He could take away one of the most important things in my life, and I could do nothing about it,” portrayer Michael Hyatt said in an Emmy-worthy speech. “F–k Teddy, f–k the CIA and f–k the government that supported them. I was going to do whatever it would take to not only destroy him, but to make sure that he knew it was me, the inconsequential n—a, who did it. Are you with me, Saint, or are you with them?”

Franklin sided with his mother.

If you thought Jerome was going to sit back and let Franklin run all over him, you’d be wrong. When Franklin refused to give back the stolen money and drugs during a tense phone conversation, Jerome turned to Buckley — who was no longer on the LAPD payroll but still had friends on the force — for another solution.

As Black Diamond and Dallas headed home from their exchange with Big Deon, they were unexpectedly pulled over without cause. Jerome emerged from the police car, demanding to know the location of Franklin’s new safe house. He brutally beat Black Diamond for an answer, but neither of them knew.

And while Jerome didn’t get exactly what he wanted, he did send a harsh message to his nephew: This is war.

What did you think of Snowfall’s final season premiere? Grade the episode below, and then sound off in the comments.