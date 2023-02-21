Monday Ratings: All American Eyes Possible 14-Month Audience High

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s AGT: All-Stars and ABC’s The Bachelor tied for the Monday demo win, while the former also delivered the night’s largest audience. TV's Worst Boyfriends, From Aidan to Zack

NBC | AGT: All-Stars (with 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) drew one of its better audiences of the season while holding steady in the demo. A Magnum P.I. Season 5 premiere rerun (2 mil/0.2) drew a larger crowd in the 10 pm time slot than the most recent Quantum Leap (1.75 mil/0.3).

ABC | The Bachelor (2.7 mil/0.5) dipped. A Company You Keep repeat mustered 1.4 mil and a 0.2.

THE CW | Pending possible adjustment due to sports preemption in one market, All American (690K/0.2) rose 25 percent to deliver its largest audience since Dec. 13, 2021. On-the-bubble Homecoming (440K/0.1) was up 10 percent in viewers.

FOX | Fantasy Island (1.9 mil/0.2) and Alert: MPU (1.9 mil/0.3) were both steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.