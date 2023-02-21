Rabbit Hole: Kiefer Sutherland Plays Spy Games, Trusts No One in First Trailer for Paramount+ Thriller — Watch

Dammit, Kiefer Sutherland is running around trying to save the world again.

The 24 star is back with a new thriller, Rabbit Hole, debuting Sunday, March 26 on Paramount+ with the first two episodes. In the official trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Sutherland’s character John Weir, who works as a spy in the world of corporate espionage. Soon, though, his mission goes international when Dr. Ben Wilson, played by Game of Thrones‘ Charles Dance, enlists John to quite literally “save the world,” plunging him into a world of political unrest and creepy tech surveillance.

The mission leads to guns being drawn, punches being thrown — and John sticking a screwdriver into an electrical grid to knock out a city block’s power? Things get even stickier when John “is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations,” per the official description.

The supporting cast includes Meta Golding (Empire), Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown), Rob Yang (Succession), Walt Klink (The English) and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark). This Is Us alums John Requa and Glenn Ficarra serve as writers and directors on the eight-episode series.

Press PLAY above for a first look at Rabbit Hole, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?