Party Down's Adam Scott, Jane Lynch and More Talk Cult Comedy's Evolving Buzz, the 'Treat' of Reuniting — Watch

It’s been over a decade since we last saw the Party Down catering team, but they’re back and ready to serve, crisp pink bowties and all.

In the upcoming Season 3 (which premieres Friday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c on Starz), getting reacquainted with this motley crew is as scrumptious as a pig in a blanket. (Don’t just take our word for it. Hear what Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen and Martin Starr had to say about their long-awaited reunion in the video above). And while most of the show’s DNA remains the same — the company again works different events for various clients in each installment — the six new episodes contain far more connective tissue than its two previous runs.

According to co-creator and executive producer John Enbom, the revival was specifically designed to zag in that direction.

“We purposely wanted to tell a more specific story about where Henry has been, what happens to him, and this idea of a middle-aged version of this character who has moved on and then finds himself having this temptation in his life of rekindling dreams he thought he had left behind,” he tells TVLine. “It felt like it lent itself more to a single storyline kind of storytelling than in the past where we very specifically wanted it to be more episodic, where each party is its own zany little world and you drop in and out. [But] if we end up with 20 more episodes, we might be happy to go back to being a little more episodic and goofy in that regard.”

“I can’t believe we actually, finally did it,” says Adam Scott (Henry) about returning to his pre-Parks and Rec gig. After a failed attempt around 2011-2012 to put together a Party Down movie, the cast reunited at an event a little over three years ago and the topic of revisiting these Hollywood hopefuls was still very much top of mind. “It was so much fun just being in the same room. [Creators] John [Enbom], Rob [Thomas], Dan [Etheridge], Paul [Rudd] and I started talking about, realistically like, ‘What if we just did it? What if we just started putting it together?'”

Watch the cast of Party Down preview what’s to come by pressing PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment to let us know if you’ll be watching.