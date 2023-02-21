Javicia Leslie Eyes First Post-Batwoman TV Role in ABC Police Drama Pilot

The actress formerly known as Batwoman isn’t done busting bad guys just yet.

Javicia Leslie, fresh off her two-season run as The CW’s titular heroine, has joined the cast of ABC’s yet-untitled reboot of the French drama series HPI (aka High Intellectual Potential), our sister site Deadline reports.

HPI, which also stars Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata, “centers on Morgan (Olson), a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department,” per the official description. “When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec (Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

All that’s known about Leslie’s character is that her name is Daphne.

Though she’s best known for her turn as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Leslie’s TV resume includes series-regular roles on CBS’ God Friended Me and BET’s The Family Business. Leslie currently is playing the speedster villain known as Red Death during The Flash‘s ninth and final season.

Rob Thomas serves as HPI‘s showrunner, executive-producing alongside writer Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Dan Etheridge, Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret and director Alethea Jones.

Your thoughts on HPI? Drop ’em in a comment below.