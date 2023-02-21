BMF: 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo to Recur in Season 3 of Starz Crime Drama

A couple of Grammy winners are getting into business with the BMF.

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo will recur in the Starz crime drama’s upcoming third season, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by the real-life crime syndicate Black Mafia Family, BMF stars Demetrius Flenory, Jr. and Da’Vinchi as brothers “who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country,” per the series’ official description.

2 Chainz (aka Tauheed K. Epps) will play Stacks, “an Atlanta-born and bred distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes,” according to Starz. “Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style.”

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo (aka Shaffer Chimere Smith) will play Rodney “Greeny” Green, “a local Atlanta player who’s all about making the bag. Filled with swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, there’s more than meets the eye to Greeny.”

New episodes of BMF, currently in its second season, air Sundays at 8/7c on Starz. Those episodes are also available early — Fridays at midnight on the Starz app — for anyone looking to watch early.

BMF also stars Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, La La Anthony and Kelly Hu. Big-name recurring guests include Snoop Ddogg, Lil Zane, Leslie Jones and Mo’Nique.

Randy Huggins serves as writer and showrunner of BMF, executive-producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Anthony Wilson, Anne Clements and interim showrunner Heather Zuhlke.

Are you a fan of BMF? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Starz drama below.