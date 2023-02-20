Ratings: Magnum Dips With Move to NBC/Sunday; Idol, 60 Minutes Lead

On a night saddled with the lowest Sunday PUT (Persons Using Televisions) levels of the 2022-23 TV season, ABC’s American Idol season opener was No. 1 in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (6.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating), The Equalizer (5.7 mil/0.3, read recap) returned down after a 12-week break. East New York (4.1 mil/0.2) and NCIS: LA (3.3 mil/0.3) also slipped.

NBC | Leading out of a rerun of last year’s finale, Magnum P.I.‘s double-episode Season 5 opener drew 3.8 mil/0.3 and 3.2 mil/0.3 — down from its Season 4 averages (5.2 mil/0.4, on Friday) to hit and match series lows for the CBS castoff. TVLine readers gave the Season 5 opener an average grade of “A+”; read post mortem.

ABC | AFV (4.4 mil/0.4) was steady. American Idol (5.1 mil/0.6, read recap) was down from its previous averages (5.65 mil/0.75). The Company You Keep debuted to just 2.3 mil and a 0.2, and a TVLine reader grade of “B+.“

FOX | The Simpsons did 1.3 mil/0.3, followed by The Great North‘s 920K/0.2, Bob’s Burgers‘ 980K/0.3 and Family Guy‘s 1 mil/0.3.

