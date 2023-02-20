How to Catch Up on Party Down and Then Watch the Brand-New Episodes

It’s time to get this party started! Party Down is back in business. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the revival and catching up on those early seasons from more than a decade ago.

Party Down Season 3 will be available to stream Friday, Feb. 24 on the STARZ app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms (and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil and Latin America). On linear TV, it will debut on Starz that same day at 9/8c in the U.S. and Canada. If you don’t already subscribe to Starz, now is a great time to sign up because the platform is offering a special discount for the first three months.

In case you need a refresher, Party Down is a sharp-tongued comedy that follows a group of caterers in Los Angeles. The series ended its original two-season run way, way back in 2010, but it’s making a comeback that will feature most of its original cast including Adam Scott (as Henry), Jane Lynch (Constance), Ken Marino (Ron), Megan Mullally (Lydia), Martin Starr (Roman) and Ryan Hansen (Kyle).

How to Watch Party Down on Streaming

Party Down will be available to all Starz subscribers. When you subscribe, you also gain access to other Starz originals including BMF, Blindspotting, Shining Vale, Run the World, Heels, Outlander and P-Valley. You also have tons of films, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Thin Read Line, Little Women and Silver Linings Playbook, at your disposal.

($8.99/month; $4.99/first three months if you sign up now!)



Starz offers one of the most straightforward subscriptions out there. There’s one (1) subscription plan, that’s it! No need to worry about choosing from a variety of bundles or “premium plus” plans. If you want to subscribe to Starz, it’s $8.99/month. and if you act fast, you can take advantage of a special offer where the first three months are just $4.99/month. (Your plan will switch over to the regular $8.99/month thereafter.) Starz can also be purchased as an add-on to third-party streamers including Hulu, Prime Video, and Youtube TV.

What Is Party Down About?

The revival series revisits the old pals who have now reached their 40s. “Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard,” the official description reads. But “after a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.” Along with most of its original cast, the revival will feature appearances from familiar faces including Quinta Brunson, Nick Offerman and James Marsden.

WATCH PARTY DOWN TRAILER NOW:

