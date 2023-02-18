Ratings: WWE, Shark Tank Lead Friday

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s SmackDown topped the night in the demo while ABC’s Shark Tank drew the largest crowd. 'Missing' Shows Found!

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping week-to-week.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.4) was down from its last fresh airing.

CBS | The Greatest @Home Videos did 3.2 mil and a 0.3, leading into a pair of drama reruns.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.3) delivered one of its larger audiences thus far, while Young Rock (1.3 mil/0.2) lost viewers.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? did 570K and a 0.1.

