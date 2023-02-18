Outer Banks Renewed for Season 4

The Outer Banks cast surprised attendees Saturday at a live immersive fan experience, Poguelandia, by announcing that the series has been renewed for a fourth season. The news comes just days before the Season 3 debut on Feb. 23 on Netflix.

Outer Banks creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shanon Burke will be back as executive producers and showrunners for Season 4.

“The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks,” the creators said in a statement. “Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Season 2 left viewers wanting more with a shocking finale twist, when we learned that John B’s long-presumed-dead father, Big John, actually was alive and possibly working with Season 2 villain Carla Limbrey.

The third season will follow the Pogues after they’ve washed ashore on a desert island, officially deemed “Poguelandia.” The Pogues “spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling,” the official synopsis reads. But things quickly go south for the group “when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.”

In addition to Stokes and Esten, the series stars Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant.