Ms. Marvel's Kamala Looks Up to Her Idol in Poster for The Marvels Movie

Ms. Marvel is looking up to her idol, Carol Danvers — as well as fellow rising hero Monica Rambeau — in a new poster for The Marvels, which also quietly reveals another delay in the film’s release date.

Originally earmarked for a July 2022 release (ha!), The Marvels was postponed thrice and was previously due out this July 28. The poster below, though, announces a newer release date of Nov. 10.

Directed by Candyman‘s Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell, and a part of the MCU’s Phase 5 (which kicked off this week with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), The Marvels stars Brie Larson (returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers), Teyonah Parris (who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in TV’s WandaVision) and Iman Vellani (who last summer headlined TV’s Ms. Marvel, as newbie superhero Kamala Khan).

Larson and Vellani were last seen in the Ms. Marvel season finale’s post-credits scene, where Carol unwittingly swapped places with Kamala. Parris’s Monica, meanwhile, was last seen in one of the WandaVision finale’s bonus scenes, where a S.W.O.R.D. agent revealed herself to be a shapeshifting Skrull sent by “a friend of your mother’s” (meaning Nick Fury). “He heard you’d been grounded,” the Skrull told Monica, “and would like to meet you” — up in space.

On The Marvels‘ casting front, Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his MCU role as Nick Fury; Kamala’s kin will again played by Ms. Marvel‘s Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur; and the brand-new additions include Korean actor Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class) and British actress Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw), reportedly as a prince and as the film’s villain.

