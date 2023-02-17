Tina Fey and Tim Meadows to Reprise Mean Girls Movie Roles in Paramount+ Adaptation of the Broadway Musical

Tina Fey just pushed herself back into one of her most iconic roles. 20 Best Musical Episodes (and the Absolute Worst)

Fey will once again portray math teacher Ms. Norbury in Paramount+’s upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls, which itself was an adaptation of the 2004 Fey-written film in which she first played Ms. Norbury. (Help!)

In other Mean Girls movie-musical news, Tim Meadows will also reprise his role as Principal Duvall.

Fey shared the big news during her Thursday appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers: “We couldn’t age out [of the roles],” she acknowledged. “Teachers work forever. I do want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island was at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.'” (You can watch the full interview in the video above.)

Mean Girls tells the story of a teenager who transfers to an American high school after spending most of her life in Africa. With the help of some new oddball friends, she vows to take down “The Plastics,” a trio of popular monsters — only to find that she somehow became one along the way.

Fey and Meadows join previously announced cast members Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) as Cady, played by Lindsay Lohan in the movie and Erika Henningsen on Broadway; Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, played by Lizzy Caplan in the movie and Barrett Wilbert Weed on Broadway; and Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop) as Damien, played by Daniel Franzese in the movie and Grey Henson on Broadway.

And Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will portray the meanest mean girl of all, Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway. Rachel McAdams was the first to play Regina in the original movie.

On Broadway, the roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall were originated by Kerry Butler and Rick Younger, respectively.

Your thoughts on how Mean Girls: The Musical: The Movie is shaping up thus far? Drop ’em in a comment below.