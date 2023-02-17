TVLine Items: Firefly Lane Returns Early, CW Does Motorsports and More

Good news for Firefly Lane fans: Netflix has moved up the premiere date for the show’s final run of episodes.

Originally set to stream on Thursday, June 8, the series will now return on Thursday, April 27. Star Katherine Heigl revealed the change in an Instagram post.

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane charts Tully (Heigl) and Kate’s (Sarah Chalke) friendship over a 30-year period. The ensemble also includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis and Yael Yurman, while India de Beaufort (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Greg Germann (Grey’s Anatomy), Jolene Purdy (Orange Is the New Black) and Ignacio Serricchio (Lost in Space) are among the Season 2 additions.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* On what is apparently “the 100th day until the start of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race,” The CW Network announced that its new motorsports documentary series, 100 Days to Indy, will premiere Thursday, April 27 at 9/8c.

* Daniel Sunjata (Graceland) will star opposite Kaitlin Olson in ABC’s untitled detective drama pilot from executive producer Drew Goddard, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The feature film Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21.

* Lindy Booth (The Librarians) has joined the cast of Sam Esmail’s Metropolis series adaptation for Apple TV+, our sister site Variety reports.

